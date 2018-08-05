Subscribe for 33¢ / day

John F. Bom, 63 Rapid City

Charles L. Braun, 81 Norwich, Vt.

Josephine R. Burch, 88 Custer

Leona May Cool, 80 Santa Fe, N.M.

Paul M. Elshere, 88 Philip

Gregory Z. Foster, 63 Belle Fourche

Leo Clark Moses, 98 Hot Springs

Walter Rouleau, 78 Rapid City

Carol Tople, 77 Onida

