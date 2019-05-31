{{featured_button_text}}

Angela American Horse, 69 Pine Ridge

William Busse, 74 Rapid City

Homer Faeller, 82 Belle Fourche

James D. Green, 88 Belle Fourche

Frances L. Meyers, 89 Nisland

Mary G. Owens, 88 Rapid City

Ernest R. Streeter, 69 Belle Fourche

Louella 'Lou' Toft, 78 Hudson

