Tamera Ashley, 48 Rapid City
Marlene F. Barker-Backs, 82 Oglala
Mariah Bettelyoun, 20 Rapid City
Judith L. Fish, 70 Rapid City
Shirley A. Ford, 87 Rapid City
Brian B. Glover, 43 Los Alamos, N.M.
Sherri A. Ivey, 65 Box Elder
William F. Janis, 72 Pine Ridge
Marlene D. Knopf, 78 Rapid City
David W. Olson, 71 Rapid City
LaJune A. Pauley, 76 New Underwood
Verna A. Poppe, 90 Rapid City
Robert A. Raatz, 81 Sturgis
Douglas Richard, 77 Pine Ridge
Mary J. Simon, 97 Spearfish
Harold L. Stoltenburg, 83 Rapid City
Grace M. Tillery, 96 Rapid City
LaVerne C. Williams, 97 Rapid City
