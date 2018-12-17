James E. Adams — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis
Lavern L. Curry — 10 a.m. at American Horse School in Allen
Maurice L. Ham — 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish
Shirley M. Pumpkin Seed — 11 a.m. at Eagle Nest CAP Office in Wanblee
Richard Small — 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Piedmont
