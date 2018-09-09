Greg 'Carly' Carlson 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis
George W. Maher 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City
Lester L. Mehrer 10:30 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche
William A. Richards 1:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1111 Oriole Drive in Rapid City
Mark R. Rogers 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
Jazzlyn D. Weston 11 a.m. at Porcupine School Gym
