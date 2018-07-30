Agnes M. Burgess — 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hot Springs
Elaine F. Lee — 1:30 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City
Phyllis T. Reiser — 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City
Matthew Stevenson — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Deborah A. Stewart — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
Sister Juanita Tellez — 2 p.m. at St. Martin Monastery Chapel in Rapid City
