Try 1 month for 99¢

James O. Aplan — 11 a.m. at High Plains Heritage Center in Spearfish

Eva I. Brams — 10 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche

Julie A. Burkhart — 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Gillette, Wyo.

Robert Roghair — 2 p.m. CST at Evangelical Free Church in Okaton

Load comments