Try 1 month for 99¢

Garold 'Gary' Engel — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dorothy Shearer — 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Carol A. Sutterer — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

David E. VanHorn — 10 a.m. at Country Church of Black Hills Fellowship in Rapid City

Load comments