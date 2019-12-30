Today's services
Margery Brown -- 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood  

Douglas F. Hill -- 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City  

Volmer K. Jensen -- 10 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Faith  

William E. Loaring -- 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis 

Harold 'Smokey' Parke -- 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Deadwood  

Gordon G. Patterson -- 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis 

Patricia A. Stewart -- 10 a.m. at Fountain Springs Church in Rapid City

