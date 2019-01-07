Try 1 month for 99¢

Steve Bowker — 1 p.m. at Prairie View United Methodist Church in Smithwick

Peter Bullinger — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Kay Chapman — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Marlene J. Daane — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Travis Dupper — 10 a.m. at Hettinger (N.D.) High School

