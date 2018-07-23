Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
Updated: July 23, 2018 @ 9:52 am
Marvel E. Ballenger | 1 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death.
