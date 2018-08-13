Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Lyle 'Gene' Barker, 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

James H. Burnham, 11 a.m. CDT at Wood Community Hall

Larry Erickson, 1 p.m. CDT at Onida First Presbyterian Church

Darwin Hook, 10 a.m. at Wall Community Center

Arnie Pedersen, 10 a.m. at Believers Fellowship in Sturgis

Karl Richter, 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

