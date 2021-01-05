 Skip to main content
Arthur H. Christman, 97 Meadow

Kate DeVries, 92 Kadoka

Leonard Erickson, 90 Gettysburg

Gloria Fast Wolf-Flood, 71 Rapid City

Meadow M. Finch, 16 Rapid City

Mike Groven, 92 Kadoka

Thomas L. Hobart, 67 Denver

Stanley E. Howe, 82 Spearfish

Jerome Mashek, 77 Beresford

Alice Mettler, 82 Rapid City

Martin 'Marty' Printz, 86 New Underwood

Edith R. Russell, 87 Olathe, Kan.

Dolores Schumacher, 92 Rapid City

Howard Sickler, 68 Whitewood

Zandra M. Zephier, 35 Rapid City

