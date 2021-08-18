Dale Brumbaugh, 66 Rapid City
Natalie Chasing Bear, 26 Rapid City
Norman W. Denke, 93 Rapid City
Dorothy Erhart, 91 Sioux Falls
Austin Freeman, 20 Rapid City
Robert J. McLaughlin, 93 Hot Springs
Virginia Michals-Dedrick, 98 Spearfish
Florence Millin, 82 Rapid City
Sister Susan Pohl, 85 Rapid City
Alvira Shear, 104 Spearfish
Juno Sundstrom, 101 Deadwood
