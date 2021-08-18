 Skip to main content
Dale Brumbaugh, 66 Rapid City

Natalie Chasing Bear, 26 Rapid City

Norman W. Denke, 93 Rapid City

Dorothy Erhart, 91 Sioux Falls

Austin Freeman, 20 Rapid City

Robert J. McLaughlin, 93 Hot Springs

Virginia Michals-Dedrick, 98 Spearfish

Florence Millin, 82 Rapid City

Sister Susan Pohl, 85 Rapid City

Alvira Shear, 104 Spearfish

Juno Sundstrom, 101 Deadwood

