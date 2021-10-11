 Skip to main content
Terry Begeman, 68 Rapid City

Sylvester Bird Head, 73 Rapid City

Reta P. Bristol, 89 Hot Springs

Ted M. Bryant, 62 Custer

Warren D. Guenin, 69 Rapid City

Goldie Haase, 84 Sturgis

Colleen M. Hauge, 89 Spearfish

Deborah Honey, 72 Rapid City

Bobbie Jacobs, 61 Sioux Falls

Jacquelyn Mousseaux, 32 Chadron, Neb.

JoAnn 'Jo' Peterson, 79 Rapid City

Maxine H. Schmidt, 88 Edgemont

Alberta 'Bert' L. Schneider, 95 Rapid City

