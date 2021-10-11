Terry Begeman, 68 Rapid City
Sylvester Bird Head, 73 Rapid City
Reta P. Bristol, 89 Hot Springs
Ted M. Bryant, 62 Custer
Warren D. Guenin, 69 Rapid City
Goldie Haase, 84 Sturgis
Colleen M. Hauge, 89 Spearfish
Deborah Honey, 72 Rapid City
Bobbie Jacobs, 61 Sioux Falls
Jacquelyn Mousseaux, 32 Chadron, Neb.
JoAnn 'Jo' Peterson, 79 Rapid City
Maxine H. Schmidt, 88 Edgemont
Alberta 'Bert' L. Schneider, 95 Rapid City
