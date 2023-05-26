Carol Anderson, 77 Belvidere
Vickie M. Dimock, 76 Helena, Mont.
Pauline E. Galbraith, 91 Rapid City
John F. Hirschi, 75 Rapid City
Glenn Hodges, 63 Belle Fourche
Natasha Ann Naumann, 33 Spearfish
Douglas Paklin, 61 Rapid City
Philip Puckett, 85 Sharps Corner
Pamela Smith, 65 Rapid City
Patricia June Tope, 77 Belle Fourche
Patrick Watt, 63 St. Onge
