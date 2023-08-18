Terry Renay Brink, 80 Sturgis
Michael S. Buffalo, 71 Pierre
Ruby I. Eldridge, 82 Rapid City
Dean Giannonatti, 88 Rapid City
Ron Kroeger, 74 Rapid City
Donnie Ray Lindsey, 71 Rapid City
Carol Ann Merchen Shakopee, Minn.
Janet Elaine (Zink) Miller, 80 Rapid City
Annabelle Neuzil, 75 Rapid City
Donna Mae Prue, 58 Rapid City
John Anders Spry, 53 Rapid City
Loraine Stocklahsa, 78 Rapid City
Catherine Tifft, 94 Owanka
Patricia “Pat” Joanne Weber, 90 Rapid City
Robert “Bob” Yirka, 90 Rapid City
