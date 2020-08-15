You have permission to edit this article.
Betty J. Brown, 58 Box Elder

Radine A. Campbell, 82 Fruita, Colo.

Alice Grooms, 81 Gordon, Neb.

Donna Maher, 89 Lemmon

Patsy R. Meier, 91 West Fargo, N.D.

Marilyn L. Naylor, 83 Rapid City

Beverly Page, 86 Interior

Harry V. Peterson, 93 Rapid City

Arthur A. Schlimgen, 101 Rapid City

Mason D. Short, 50 Rapid City

Donald R. Thorson, 83 Keystone

Marjory A. Thorstenson, 86 Rapid City

Allan Wallenstein, 72 Belle Fourche

