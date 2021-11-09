Sherrie Bierman, 42 Dickinson, N.D.
Paul Bryant, 68 Rapid City
Frank L. Farrar, 92 Britton
Rebekah G. Jastorff, 29 Spearfish
Ione M. Langer, 92 Fort Collins, Colo.
Mary McKenna, 74 Belle Fourche
James W. Melvin, 81 Box Elder
Ronald D. Opstedahl, 82 Sturgis
Rev. Truman G. Sproles, 83 Rapid City
Perry L. Strombeck, 82 Rapid City
Laurel 'Lori' Wald, 84 Mitchell
Donald Wax, 91 Rapid City
Dolores 'Dee' J. Wipf, 91 Rapid City
Shirley H. Woolston, 90 Clarksville, Md.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.