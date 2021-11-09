 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries

Sherrie Bierman, 42 Dickinson, N.D.

Paul Bryant, 68 Rapid City

Frank L. Farrar, 92 Britton

Rebekah G. Jastorff, 29 Spearfish

Ione M. Langer, 92 Fort Collins, Colo.

Mary McKenna, 74 Belle Fourche

James W. Melvin, 81 Box Elder

Ronald D. Opstedahl, 82 Sturgis

Rev. Truman G. Sproles, 83 Rapid City

Perry L. Strombeck, 82 Rapid City

Laurel 'Lori' Wald, 84 Mitchell

Donald Wax, 91 Rapid City

Dolores 'Dee' J. Wipf, 91 Rapid City

Shirley H. Woolston, 90 Clarksville, Md.

