Darlene Ashton, 80 Rapid City
Sally Brown, 79 Rapid City
Jamie 'Jay' L. Combs, 69 Prescott, Ariz.
Maurice 'Morry' Crow, 101 Rapid City
Jasper E. Green Jr., 82 Rapid City
James E. Jones, 92 Rapid City
Shirley C. Kelm, 93 Rapid City
Irene Oster, 98 Spearfish
Della A. Richards, 88 Rapid City
Connor L. Sheldon, 14 Hot Springs
Kirk D. Simpson, 69 Rapid City
Kaylee Ann Teppo, 19 Sioux Falls
Herbert Wolff, 93 Rapid City
