Richard 'Rick' Borkovec, 59 Rapid City
Gail Coe, 102 Rapid City
Clark Den Otter, 91 Black Hawk
Tonna Eagle, 41 Rapid City
Janet A. Gillett, 89 Rapid City
Karla R. Grosz, 58 Rapid City
Cynthia A. Hausman, 58 Rapid City
Jimmy D. Jensen, 68 Belle Fourche
Donald E. Kellogg, 86 Spearfish
Daniel A. Kursave, 67 Buffalo Gap
Gregory A. Mauer, 72 Rapid City
Deborah (Pelkey) May, 70 Sacramento, Calif.
Donald B. Pearson, 76 Naperville, Ill.
Lucile J. Taylor, 95 Rapid City
Larry Van Sickle, 84 Spearfish
Leland Van Sickle, 84 Spearfish
