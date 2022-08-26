 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Kristine L. Booze, 47 Black Hawk

Dale Brooks, 81 Sturgis

Diane Lucille Bullard, 79 Rapid City

Sharon Griffey Hill, 73 Sturgis

Richard Lindenmeyer, 97 Rapid City

Margie "Marge" M. Mehlhaff, 95 Rapid City

James Carlyle Omdahl, 96 Lynden, Wash.

