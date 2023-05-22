James A. Hartvig Andersen, 77 Rapid City
John Leslie Bossen, 62 Rapid City
Wesley "Wes" Allen Broer, 87 Rapid City
Elaine Cox, 87 Rapid City
Linda Dawson, 77 Wakonda
Barbara Fuller. 76 Rapid City
Barbara Jean Fuller, 76 Rapid City
Glenn Hodges, 63 Belle Fourche
Bernadine Loire Larson, 74 Rapid City
Thomas McGlade, 94 Casper, Wyo.
Ruby Mae Nissen, 89 Piedmont
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.