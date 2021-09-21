Butch 'William' Comer, 77 Rapid City
Joanne C. Cuny, 76 Bismarck, N.D.
Pete Felix, 45 Rapid City
Marlene Geidel, 87 Freeman
Gerhart Goodrich, 85 Spearfish
Christina L. Griffith, 32 Rapid City
Christopher Little Whiteman, 53 Fort Duchesne, Utah
Ira A.C. Makes Him First Jr., 57 San Raphael, Calif.
Claryce Mann, 92 Rapid City
Cecil D. Marsh, 89 Hot Springs
Eva H. Partridge, 81 Cedarburg, Wisc.
Bill Putman Jr., 90 Kadoka
Marie M. Randall, 101 Wanblee
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.