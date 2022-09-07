Bethlene Faye Bilka, 89 Black Hawk
David (Dave) A. Cruz New Mexico
Lianne Geidel, 71 Rapid City
Autumn Holt, 42 Rapid City
Julie Schmitz Jensen, 65 Rapid City
Michael Frank Johnson, 73 Wentworth
James Dennis Jorgenson, 73 Sturgis
Janet May Zietlow, 92 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.