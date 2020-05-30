Today's obituaries
Today's obituaries

Jane Boutelle, 74 White House, Ohio

Mildred Cochran, 90 Oglala

SFC Dean Flage, 72 Rapid City

Dora L. Gray, 84 Edgemont

Ben Handcock, 74 Brighton, Colo.

Deborah Herdina, 57 Rapid City

Joyce Hicks, 94 Kadoka

Robert D. Johnson, 86 Custer

John F. Kepler, 73 Rapid City

Louella Lone Hill, 54 Porcupine

Dale H. Lundgren, 78 Sturgis

Ruth P. McFarland, 72 Sturgis

Marjy Milliken, 89 Huron

Patsy Ann Monnens, 94 Hot Springs

Patricia Morrison, 75 Sioux Falls

Danny R. Palmer, 68 Rapid City

Arliss D. Peterson, 99 Rapid City

Martha L. Smith, 83 Hot Springs

