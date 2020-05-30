Jane Boutelle, 74 White House, Ohio
Mildred Cochran, 90 Oglala
SFC Dean Flage, 72 Rapid City
Dora L. Gray, 84 Edgemont
Ben Handcock, 74 Brighton, Colo.
Deborah Herdina, 57 Rapid City
Joyce Hicks, 94 Kadoka
Robert D. Johnson, 86 Custer
John F. Kepler, 73 Rapid City
Louella Lone Hill, 54 Porcupine
Dale H. Lundgren, 78 Sturgis
Ruth P. McFarland, 72 Sturgis
Marjy Milliken, 89 Huron
Patsy Ann Monnens, 94 Hot Springs
Patricia Morrison, 75 Sioux Falls
Danny R. Palmer, 68 Rapid City
Arliss D. Peterson, 99 Rapid City
Martha L. Smith, 83 Hot Springs
