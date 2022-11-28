Cynthia Lou Baird, 74 Rapid City
Lex Aaron Burgers, 51 Rapid City
Christa Helene Cooper, 95 Rapid City
Robert Eugene Fey, 72 Aurora
Rev. LeRoy Flagstad, 91 Rapid City
Robert "Bob" Furrow, 96 Spearfish
Donald J. Gifford Sr., 79 Lead
Margaret "Maggie" Kathryn (Skalinder) Hauff, 92 Rapid City
Lila June Lamb-Dudrey, 93 Sundance, Wyo.
Jeannine Renee Midkiff, 89 Rapid City
Nicholas Penland, 71 Rapid City
Waneta Ragels, 83 Rapid City
Ray R. Stanley, 76 Spearfish
Gavin Symonds, 26 Belle Fourche
Theodore Patrick "Teddy" Tippmann, 47 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Susan Jacinta Washenberger, 65 Minneapolis
Dorothy O. Wells, 95 Rapid City
Margaret Frances White, 99 Devils Tower, Wyo.
Richard Wayne Wiggin, 97 Canton
Victor Wolf, 84 Rapid City
