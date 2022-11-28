 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Cynthia Lou Baird, 74 Rapid City

Lex Aaron Burgers, 51 Rapid City

Christa Helene Cooper, 95 Rapid City

Robert Eugene Fey, 72 Aurora

Rev. LeRoy Flagstad, 91 Rapid City

Robert "Bob" Furrow, 96 Spearfish

Donald J. Gifford Sr., 79 Lead

Margaret "Maggie" Kathryn (Skalinder) Hauff, 92 Rapid City

Lila June Lamb-Dudrey, 93 Sundance, Wyo.

Jeannine Renee Midkiff, 89 Rapid City

Nicholas Penland, 71 Rapid City

Waneta Ragels, 83 Rapid City

Ray R. Stanley, 76 Spearfish

Gavin Symonds, 26 Belle Fourche

Theodore Patrick "Teddy" Tippmann, 47 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Susan Jacinta Washenberger, 65 Minneapolis

Dorothy O. Wells, 95 Rapid City

Margaret Frances White, 99 Devils Tower, Wyo.

Richard Wayne Wiggin, 97 Canton

Victor Wolf, 84 Rapid City

