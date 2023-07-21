Mary Carlin Hade, 100 Rapid City
Ramona Joy Hausmann, 91 Naperville, Ill.
Sheryl L. Hendricks, 85 Rapid City
Verla Ann Marti, 90 Box Elder
Donald Mattson, 83 Rapid City
Dr. Roger Patrick Millea, 94 Ardmore, Okla.
John Martin Mizenko, 88 Rapid City
Kristin E. (Glaze) Nielsen Rapid City
Marjorie May Richards, 99 Sturgis
Ronald Gene Schmidt, 86 Rapid City
Flavia Stotts, 98 Murdo
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.