You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kari J. Baker, 60 Hot Springs

Rose M. Bowman, 87 Rapid City

Maureen Dymock, 88 Rapid City

Richard Hauk, 68 Wall

Kathleen D. Jarman, 75 Rapid City

Douglas E. Nelson, 81 Piedmont

Paul D. Schild, 69 Rapid City

Ivan Schilling, 87 Gillette, Wyo.

James R. Wallingford, 69 Rapid City

Kevin Young Eagle Sr., 44 Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News