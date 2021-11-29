Angie Daly Blanusa, 57 Seattle, Wash.
Rick Butler, 64 Rapid City
Janice Carlbom, 83 Interior
Lyle (Deane) Cline, 91 Custer
Patsy Karen-Marie Cole, 75 Rapid City
Michael G. Dropulich, 74 Lead
Duane Ewalt, 75 Alzada, Mont.
Gary A. Greenwalt, 71 Iowa City, Iowa
Alvin Holst, 89 Casa Grande, Ariz.
Robert (Bob) Linn Whitewood
Brenda L. Luedtke, 49 Rapid City
Pamela Cher May, 49 Kadoka
Cynthia M. McCormick, 63 Spearfish
Faron L. Raile, 63 Rapid City
Donald W. Sealock, 79 Rapid City
Kitti Trudeau, 71 Warrenton, Va.
Roger L. Whiting, 74 Custer
Stanley Zakinski, 87 Rapid City
