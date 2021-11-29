 Skip to main content
Angie Daly Blanusa, 57 Seattle, Wash.

Rick Butler, 64 Rapid City

Janice Carlbom, 83 Interior

Lyle (Deane) Cline, 91 Custer

Patsy Karen-Marie Cole, 75 Rapid City

Michael G. Dropulich, 74 Lead

Duane Ewalt, 75 Alzada, Mont.

Gary A. Greenwalt, 71 Iowa City, Iowa

Alvin Holst, 89 Casa Grande, Ariz.

Robert (Bob) Linn Whitewood

Brenda L. Luedtke, 49 Rapid City

Pamela Cher May, 49 Kadoka

Cynthia M. McCormick, 63 Spearfish

Faron L. Raile, 63 Rapid City

Donald W. Sealock, 79 Rapid City

Kitti Trudeau, 71 Warrenton, Va.

Roger L. Whiting, 74 Custer

Stanley Zakinski, 87 Rapid City

