Marshall Burgess, 89 Rapid City
Terry M. Frease, 75 Rapid City
Kathleen Gibbs, 98 Rapid City
Mary Lou Marty, 73 Spearfish
Patricia L. Maxwell, 71 Rapid City
Marilyn Marie Paverud, 68 Belle Fourche
Jacquelyn Mary Knight Stevanus, 88 Sanford, N.C.
Gary Keith Wasson, 82 Rapid City
Nicole Janene Weiss, 30 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.