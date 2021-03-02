 Skip to main content
Michael J. Butts, 55 Rapid City

Deborah A. Campbell, 67 Rapid City

Alma J. Carlsten, 96 Sturgis

Jonathan H. Frost, 59 Kalispell, Mont.

Leroy 'Boots' Livermont, 80 Kadoka

Patricia Maki, 77 Rapid City

Leona 'Punky" McCalip, 83 Rapid City

Winifred M. Michael, 85 Rapid City

Norma Stevens, 82 Rapid City

Delores A. Thomas, 69 Mitchell

