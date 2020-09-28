 Skip to main content
Sarah Ahmad, 37 Rapid City

Bruce Conrad, 82 Rapid City

Cheryl A. Heinrich, 62 Rapid City

Sandra Kambour, 76 Albuquerque, N.M.

Jerome J. Kocher, 73 Rapid City

Janet C. Matheny, 86 Rapid City

Verle Pierce, 84 Belle Fourche

Helen Rayburn, 71 Yankton

Benita A. Stuart, 85 Belle Fourche

William 'Bill' Tuttle, 88 Belle Fourche

