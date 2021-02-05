Gerald L. Allen, 86 Rapid City
A. Byford Anderson Jr., 91 Rapid City
Traci E. Bissonette, 38 Box Elder
Scott A. Brandsted, 65 Rapid City
Raymond L. Brodersen, 90 Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas
John Burelbach, 88 Rapid City
Gerald K. Chewning, 78 Northfield, Minn.
Ardith A. Crawford, 81 Wasta
Lars Ditlev, 69 Mukilteo, Wash.
Roger Frye, 80 Rapid City
Paulette M. Hutchings, 72 Black Hawk
Keith 'Al' Kelts, 78 Rapid City
Helen M. Leslie, 87 Rapid City
Edith 'Jeannine' Lester, 85 Moreno Valley, Calif.
Barney Nordstrom, 100 Fairburn
Robert A. Schieckoff, 68 Box Elder
Cheryl A. Schlegelmilch, 68 Box Elder
Donald E. Schnoor, 83 Custer
Cecile A. Tays, 85 Hot Springs
