Gerald L. Allen, 86 Rapid City

A. Byford Anderson Jr., 91 Rapid City

Traci E. Bissonette, 38 Box Elder

Scott A. Brandsted, 65 Rapid City

Raymond L. Brodersen, 90 Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas

John Burelbach, 88 Rapid City

Gerald K. Chewning, 78 Northfield, Minn.

Ardith A. Crawford, 81 Wasta

Lars Ditlev, 69 Mukilteo, Wash.

Roger Frye, 80 Rapid City

Paulette M. Hutchings, 72 Black Hawk

Keith 'Al' Kelts, 78 Rapid City

Helen M. Leslie, 87 Rapid City

Edith 'Jeannine' Lester, 85 Moreno Valley, Calif.

Barney Nordstrom, 100 Fairburn

Robert A. Schieckoff, 68 Box Elder

Cheryl A. Schlegelmilch, 68 Box Elder

Donald E. Schnoor, 83 Custer

Cecile A. Tays, 85 Hot Springs

