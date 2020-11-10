Douglas Abrahamson, 78 Philip
Carole A. Binger, 77 Rapid City
Russell D. Bruner, 62 Rapid City
Warren L. Carter, 80 Belle Fourche
Esther Dillow, 84 Kadoka
Irvin T. Gilbertson, 83 Rapid City
June Gorsuch, 85 Rapid City
Robert I. Greig, 81 Rapid City
Honora 'Nora' Hussey, 105 Spearfish
L. Marilyn Jones, 90 Rapid City
Calvin 'Kelly' Kautz Jr., 87 Rapid City
Sharon M. Lewis, 73 Omaha, Neb.
Ryan Neiman, 39 Hulett, Wyo.
Wayne T. Nighbert Sr., 73 Greenville, S.C.
Harris 'Bud' Olien, 92 New Underwood
Floy H. Olson, 93 Box Elder
Beverly Peterson, 85 Sundance, Wyo.
Mitchell A. Roberts, 34 Rapid City
Harold O. Ross, 92 Gregory
Murray A. Rowe, 88 Canton
James M. Shields, 77 Newcastle, Wyo.
Richard A. Updike, 69 Box Elder
