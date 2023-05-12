John Edward Bonnett, 72 Box Elder
Margaret H. "Peggy" Bratek, 80 Rapid City
Vince and Shirley Henderson Rapid City
Jody Johannesen, 69 Wall
Martha J. Mann, 91 Newcastle, Wyo.
Lee Ike Neville, 70 Rapid City
Rodney Dean Pederson, 81 Rapid City
Rosalinda (Dietrich) Rolfstad, 81 Davenport, Iowa
Leona Sawchak, 90 Rapid City
Vance M. Sneve, 91 Rapid City
Chase A. Tracy Soenksen, 24 Rapid City
Wilfriede Mary Tharp, 93 Rapid City
Elaine Warner-Savage, 84 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.