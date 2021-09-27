Ambrose Belt, 40 Oglala
Audrey Mae Burnette, 80 Kadoka
Dorothy L. Davis, 89 Rapid City
Teresa I. Evans, 79 Edgemont
Vincent A. Finkhouse, III 29 Rapid City
Charles J. 'Chuck' Hofman, 72 Rapid City
Anne M. LeChette, 74 Summerset
Louis 'Louie' C. Mansfield Jr., 93 Rapid City
Debbra A. Martin, 55 Rapid City
Paulette McCracken, 73 Rapid City
Wanda L. Pakalski, 66 Rapid City
Frances A. Perkins, 84 Apache Junction, Ariz.
Goldie Starr, 68 Oglala
Lyle T. Sutton Jr., 35 Rapid City
Mayola E. West, 75 New Underwood
Kimarie Yandre, 61 Black Hawk
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.