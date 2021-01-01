Kenneth 'Mick' Beardsley, 76 Justin, Texas
Charlotte Burgher, 94 Rapid City
Robert Crawford, 79 Rapid City
Yvonne 'Bonnie' Deutscher, 71 Wall
Dr. Jerome Eckrich Jr., 89 Aberdeen
Donn D. Ertl, 79 Albuquerque, N.M.
Charyl Fields, 69 Rapid City
Edna Fortune, 99 Quinn
Steven L. Hartle, 67 Ranchester, Wyo.
Dixie Mae Hillery, 89 Rapid City
Alfred 'Dean' Lindquist, 84 Rapid City
David McCollam, 78 Rapid City
Kimberly S. Mitchell, 50 Rapid City
Kay Parker, 84 Fort Pierre
Martin O. Printz, 86 New Underwood
Dennis M. Redeen, 90 Rapid City
Rodney W. Robinson, 61 Rapid City
Elmer L. Smith, 79 Rapid City
Thi Thu Slutz, 71 Belle Fourche
Chester Stone Jr., 86 Rapid City
Gerald D. Teller, 77 Hermosa
Sandra M. Zephier, 35 Rapid City
