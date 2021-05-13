Violet R. Anderson, 88 Sturgis
Geneva Bad Heart Bull, 29 Manderson
Michael J. Callahan, 60 Parshall, N.D.
Fred A. Colhoff, 61 Manderson
James J. Hollow Horn Sr., 73 Pine Ridge
Wayne Iteska, 72 Rapid City
Juliet Lewis, 75 Rapid City
Gail N. McMachen, 84 Rapid City
Marvin A. Olson, 94 Pierre
Robert M. Snider, 65 Rapid City
Sandra R. Sperlich, 74 Rapid City
Gene Standing Bear, 56 Sioux Falls
Elaine Twiss, 65 Littleton, Colo.
Glen Wyatt, 88 Sundance, Wyo.
