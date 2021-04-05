 Skip to main content
Gerald 'Jerry' Apa, 80 Lead

Dan Carlson, 66 Rapid City

Charles Clapp, 77 Spearfish

Darlene Ferrier, 83 Rapid City

Mabel Heineman, 98 Rapid City

Lori McGuckin, 61 Box Elder

Irene R. Merkel, 94 Rapid City

Richard 'Al' Nelson, 73 Rapid City

Betty J. Schieferstein, 90 Rapid City

Dale E. Schmuck, 73 Rapid City

Patrick S. Shannon, 61 Rapid City

