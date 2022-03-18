DeeDee Gabel-Lewis, 52 Spearfish
Charles T. (Jake) Jacobs, 72 Buffalo, Wyo.
Glen Jensen, 91 Rapid City
Charles "Bob" R. Klus, 76 Rapid City
Jon Patrick LaFramboise, 58 Rapid City
Julie Raymond, MD, 57 Rapid City
Clyde Earl Savey, 98 New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Edward Seljeskog, MD, 87 Rapid City
Shane Scotty Showalter, 22 Pierre
Muriel Kay (Stanbaugh) Sprague, 83 Miles City, Mont.
Patricia Takamatsu, 90 St. Onge
Howard R. Wright, 88 Belle Fourche
