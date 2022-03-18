 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

DeeDee Gabel-Lewis, 52 Spearfish

Charles T. (Jake) Jacobs, 72 Buffalo, Wyo.

Glen Jensen, 91 Rapid City

Charles "Bob" R. Klus, 76 Rapid City

Jon Patrick LaFramboise, 58 Rapid City

Julie Raymond, MD, 57 Rapid City

Clyde Earl Savey, 98 New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Edward Seljeskog, MD, 87 Rapid City

Shane Scotty Showalter, 22 Pierre

Muriel Kay (Stanbaugh) Sprague, 83 Miles City, Mont.

Patricia Takamatsu, 90 St. Onge

Howard R. Wright, 88 Belle Fourche

