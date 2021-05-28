Jerry Forster, 72 Loveland, Colo.
Ryan In't Veld, 37 Belle Fourche
Sharon Ivory, 77 Murdo
Maryann L. Jacob, 82 Brookings
Joan Koopman, 81 Mineral, Wash.
Ken Koopman, 84 Mineral, Wash.
Roger G. Kritenbrink, 87 Rapid City
Bruce Madsen, 74 Kadoka
Ron Meis, 72 Gold Canyon, Ariz.
Jeffery W. Metzger, 60 Rapid City
Carol A. Orrell, 73 Lawton, Okla.
Frances C. Petrick, 91 Rapid City
Beatrice 'Bea' Rippe, 100 Belle Fourche
Ken M. Skillingstad, 79 Wasta
Robin C. Wilkinson, 55 Rapid City
William A. "Bill" Zwetzig, 89 Keystone
