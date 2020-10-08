Rose American Horse, 62 Porcupine
Donald D. Erickson, 91 Rapid City
Bennita Feather Earring, 54 Pine Ridge
Keanan 'Butch' Pickett, 55 Rapid City
Jaden L. Olson, 21 Rapid City
Mark Pederson, 42 Rapid City
Charlotte Red Cloud, 59 Pine Ridge
Ella J. Rock, 102 Sturgis
Bessie Woman Dress, 82 Rapid City
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.