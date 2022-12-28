Roland Paul Berger, 80 Whitewood
Eddie G. Brown, Jr., 67 Rapid City
Kim Merkel, 57 Rapid City
Karen Juna Milbrandt, 71 Rapid City
Janice Arlene Stimson Moses, 79 Rapid City
MSG Randolph Spicer, 63 Smyrna, Del.
Geraldine "Jeri" M. Verchio, 83 Hill City
