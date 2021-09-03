 Skip to main content
Mary Lou Balcom, 87 Mitchell

Rev. Dr. Henry Bradshaw, 91 Rapid City

Dorothy L. Davis, 89 Rapid City

Dawn M. Jedrykowski, 50 Rapid City

Tiny' Larry Keierleber, 73 Rapid City

Lois M. Lewis, 85 Nisland

Assimo G. Lohrengel, 88 Rapid City

Torey Randall, 29 Wall

Michael Rasch, 35 Box Elder

Jim Ringgaard, 87 Rapid City

Jeanne Schoept, 63 Black Hawk

Jacinta 'Cindy' Schortzmann, 61 Rapid City

Rhonda J. Snow, 65 Rapid City

Joyce Sutter, 74 Sioux Falls

William Townsend, 83 Newcastle, Wyo.

Mervin L. Walters, 59 Rapid City

Thomas Ward, 75 Rapid City

