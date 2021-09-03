Mary Lou Balcom, 87 Mitchell
Rev. Dr. Henry Bradshaw, 91 Rapid City
Dorothy L. Davis, 89 Rapid City
Dawn M. Jedrykowski, 50 Rapid City
Tiny' Larry Keierleber, 73 Rapid City
Lois M. Lewis, 85 Nisland
Assimo G. Lohrengel, 88 Rapid City
Torey Randall, 29 Wall
Michael Rasch, 35 Box Elder
Jim Ringgaard, 87 Rapid City
Jeanne Schoept, 63 Black Hawk
Jacinta 'Cindy' Schortzmann, 61 Rapid City
Rhonda J. Snow, 65 Rapid City
Joyce Sutter, 74 Sioux Falls
William Townsend, 83 Newcastle, Wyo.
Mervin L. Walters, 59 Rapid City
Thomas Ward, 75 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.