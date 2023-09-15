Elizabeth Colgrove, 93 Buffalo
Vincent “Vince” Hager, 69 Hermosa
Susan Handel, 57 Rapid City
James Allen Huss, 82 Rapid City
Marjorie Mae Pitts, 95 Rapid City
Alice Corinne Pluimer, 96 Belle Fourche
Dr. Anita Remerowski, 75 Olympia, Wash.
Julia Ann Sisson, 74 Rapid City
Charles “Chuck” Waldner, 82 Rapid City
Bernhard Winkler, 70 Rapid City
Phillip Lewis Zaugg, 37 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.