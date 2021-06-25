 Skip to main content
June B. Beckham, 98 Spearfish

William Bilger II, 78 Rapid City

Alice L. Cann, 101 Rapid City

David DeYoe, 45 San Ramon, Calif.

Delaine 'Dee' Maxon, 85 Lemmon

Melvin 'Mel' Maxon, 86 Lemmon

Larry D. Richmond, 64 Rapid City

Freda E. Strobel, 104 Rapid City

