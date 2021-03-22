 Skip to main content
Andy M. Anderson, 43 Bowman, N.D.

Raymond F. Baker, 78 Hereford

Danny Boschee, 65 Rapid City

Effie J. Carney, 86 Sturgis

Glenn Freeman, 91 Kadoka

Maxine M. Hendricks, 77 Rapid City

Orin 'Dale' Hilton, 89 Rapid City

Earleen B. Johnson, 91 Rapid City

Robert Litz, 81 Rapid City

LaReign G. Munsch, 78 Rapid City

Frances 'Frankie' Ross, 69 Rapid City

Michael 'Mick' Vickers, 88 Rapid City

Marshall R. Williams, 76 Sturgis

