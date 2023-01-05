 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Marie Addison, 100 Midland

Gary Clark Ivers, 75 Sioux Falls

Donald E. Nelson, 94 Rapid City

Warren Mark Olson, 64 Hillsboro, Ore.

Eugene "Gene" P. Paul, 94 Rapid City

Kathy Lynn Pellegrino, 70 Spearfish

Betty Jean Phinney, 76 Spearfish

Kenneth William Sipe, 76 Aladdin, Wyo.

Justine Anne Wolters, 84 Rapid City

