Marie Addison, 100 Midland
Gary Clark Ivers, 75 Sioux Falls
Donald E. Nelson, 94 Rapid City
Warren Mark Olson, 64 Hillsboro, Ore.
Eugene "Gene" P. Paul, 94 Rapid City
Kathy Lynn Pellegrino, 70 Spearfish
Betty Jean Phinney, 76 Spearfish
Kenneth William Sipe, 76 Aladdin, Wyo.
Justine Anne Wolters, 84 Rapid City
