Bernice Virginia Capp, 103 Spearfish
Bonnie Enders, 96 Kadoka
Carol Ann (Kelly) Furiga, 76 Rapid City
Gerald Lee Handley, 86 Caputa
Joyce Houge, 83 Des Moines, Iowa
Bruce A. Hubbard, 71 Sturgis
Michael T. Hudgens, 83 Rapid City
Lavina Wilson Roske, 104 Sturgis
Jenny Trigg Sturgis
Brenda Westers, 55 Buffalo
Mary Cline Wilmes, 64 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.