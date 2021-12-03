 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Bernice Virginia Capp, 103 Spearfish

Bonnie Enders, 96 Kadoka

Carol Ann (Kelly) Furiga, 76 Rapid City

Gerald Lee Handley, 86 Caputa

Joyce Houge, 83 Des Moines, Iowa

Bruce A. Hubbard, 71 Sturgis

Michael T. Hudgens, 83 Rapid City

Lavina Wilson Roske, 104 Sturgis

Jenny Trigg Sturgis

Brenda Westers, 55 Buffalo

Mary Cline Wilmes, 64 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News